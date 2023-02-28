We ventured to the Humane Society of Chittenden County this week to meet our latest adoptable pet. This week we are featuring a senior cat named Rocky. Rocky has a slight heart murmur and is thought to have trouble seeing out of both eyes. He would fit best in a quiet “Forever Home” where he can live out his days basking in the sun. If you’re interested in adopting Rocky or would like more information, you can reach out to the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Let’s find this furry friend his forever retirement home.