This week’s ‘Forever Home’ took us to Homeward Bound in Addison County to meet Rose. Rose is a senior gal who is looking for a loving home all to herself. You would never know that Rose is 15 years old or that she even has an ulcer on her eye. Despite that condition, she has no issues with mobility and is very playful. Rose is a lounger, a lover, and long-haired beauty. She would thrive in a home without any other pets, but with lots of treats. This queen is officially up for adoption at Homeward Bound in Middlebury, Vermont. For more information about how you can make regal Rose part of your family, you can visit Homeward Bound’s website or you can stop on down to their beautiful facility in Middlebury. Let’s find this deserving girl her ‘Forever Home’