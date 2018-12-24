Seven year old dog, Luigi, needs a forever home

When it comes to giving back this holiday season, people are not the only ones in need.

Polikseni Manxhari traveled to the Central Vermont Humane Society in Montpelier to meet one dog looking for a new home.

Luigi is seven years old and has been at the humane society for a couple of months.

The best home for him is one with older kids of no kids at all. He also needs an active family to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

If you are interested in adopting Luigi and giving him a home this holiday, visit the Central Vermont Humane Society’s website.