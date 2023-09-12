We stopped down at the Humane Society of Chittenden County this week to meet a one-of-a-kind bunny named Amar. Amar is a sweet, senior bunny who is up for adoption but you’d never know he’s in his latter years of his life.

Amar was described by previous owners as a “cat-dog” and we certainly saw those traits while visiting HSCC. Amar comes when you call his name and he loves being pet. This cutie also sheds quite a bit but doesn’t mind a good brushing or combing. Amar is truly an amazing bunny that will thrive once finding his ‘Forever Home’. Even though Amar is 9 years old, he is really good health with no dietary restrictions.

If you are interested in learning more about Amar and how he may be a perfect fit for your family, you can visit HSCC in person or simply go onto their website. Let’s help this sweet, smart, stupendous bunny find his amazing, loving home.

Last but not least, we want to thank Erin Alamed from HSCC. She has been our partner-in-crime for our ‘Forever Home’ pieces. Erin’s dedication and passion for animal care is unmatched, but her time at HSCC has come to an end. Congrats to Erin on her new career path and we wish her the very best for her future!