This week’s ‘Forever Home’ focuses a little more on the institutions that house these homeless animals until they find their forever humans. We went to Homeward Bound: Addison County’s Humane Society to find out more about their needs and how the community can pitch in!

We spoke to Lauren, the Volunteer Coordinator for Homeward Bound: Addison County’s Humane Society. She says that the dogs in their care are always in need of volunteers to walk them and keep them active until they find their ‘Forever Home’. If you’re not a dog walker, Homeward Bound has rooms full of cats/kittens and other small animals that would love your attention for an hour or two whenever you’re available. The need for hands-on-help is endless not just at Homeward Bound but other local shelters.

The Humane Society of Addison County is also always on the lookout for donations such as wet/dry food, litter, etc. They have a donation wish list outside of their facility and on their website. Lastly, another way you can help is by attending Homeward Bound’s upcoming event, ‘Woofstock: Walk for the Animals’ on September 9th. That event will bring together a lot of “paw-rents” for fun and fundraising. All funds will help homeless animals in need across Addison County. See you there!