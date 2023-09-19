In this week’s ‘Forever Home’, we’re talking about the success stories of pets we have previously featured that have already found their new, loving families.

We’ll start with the Humane Society of Chittenden County where we said farewell to Erin Alamed just last week. She was the person we worked most closely alongside while filming our ‘Forever Home’ stories at HSCC. Before she departed, we featured a shy cat from the shelter named Mujo along with a super smart, cuddly bunny named Amar. We’re happy to report that Mujo has his mojo back and Amar has hopped his way into a new ‘Forever Home’, as well.

Staying in Burlington, we’re celebrating the adoptions of Isis and Betty from Queen City Cats. Miche, the founder of Queen City Cats, credited our segment for the reason that Isis has a new “paw-rent” and loving home And of course, there’s Betty! Betty is the female cat who became a tripod because of extenuating circumstances before she was brought in. We’re thrilled to announce that Betty’s foster parent has now become her permanent parent. The bond and love was just too strong to give Betty up.

Homeward Bound: Addison County’s Humane Society has had many successes in the adoption realm down in Middlebury, Vermont, too. Who could forget the perfect pups Brego and Bonnie? Both of these sweethearts found their loving homes almost immediately after being featured on our ‘Forever Home’ segment. Lastly, ‘Woofstock: A Walk for the Animals’ was held two weekends ago no. It’s an event that ABC22/FOX44 is proud to help sponsor each year but especially this year after hearing the record breaking $41,000 that was raised for homeless animals in need.

We’re so happy to hear about all of these furry friends finding their new forever homes, but there’s still lots of work to be done. Stay tuned next week as we hit the road and head back down to Homeward Bound to feature another adoptable pet.