We took a trip to Colchester for this week’s ‘Forever Home’ visit with Queen City Cats. While in Colchester, we met up with Miche and a fosterer who is taking care of three cute kittens. This trio of adoptable kittens have names inspired by the show ‘Scrubs’. Without further ado, we’d love to introduce you to Turk, J.D. and Dr. Cox

The first question that comes to mind when looking at these adorable faces is whether they all need to be adopted together and the quick answer is no, but yes. It’s recommended that when you adopt kittens you adopt at least two within the same litter as to keep them comfortable while they ease into their new ‘Forever Home’. That’s the situation we’re looking for with these three. In fact, these three are part of a much larger litter that will eventually be up for adoption later down the road but today we’re focusing on these fun felines.

Turk is the more gregarious one of the bunch and certainly inspires J.D. and Mr. Cox to come out of their shell and play. All three cats have a winter-like coat with white, floofy hair and gray tails. Their small, sweet faces and glossy eyes are enough to bring you to consider putting in an adoption application. While visiting with these silly three, we noticed some big personalities emerging. Turk is very play and treat motivated while J.D. and Mr. Cox are slow to warmup, but love warming up to you with some wet food. They also find interest in stringy, dangling toys but they are only three months old. They will need to learn a bit more about playing but that offers up such a fun and bonding experience between you as the paw-rent and your new furry friends.

Turk, J.D. and Mr. Cox are all healthy, happy, and in really good shape. They have no dietary restrictions and are ready to be adopted into their new home for the holidays. If you’d like to know more about Turk, J.D. and Mr. Cox, you can visit the Queen City Cats website where they are currently accepting applications. Let’s work hard on finding these three furry friends and siblings their new ‘Forever Home’. What do you say?

Also, it’s ‘Giving Tuesday’! We would like to encourage you to support and donate locally by considering a monetary donation to Queen City Cats. Your support and donations are what keep dedicated organizations like Queen City Cats up and running and doing the good work of the community.