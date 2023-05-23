It’s time for this week’s ‘Forever Home’ segment featuring two adorable, chatty, chonky, and adoptable cats from Queen City Cats. LT (black cat) and Bob (mixed coloring) are up for adoption after coming from a pretty frightening situation. However, don’t let that scare you away from meeting these fluffy fellas! They are both food motivated and take just a little bit of time to warm up to strangers; literally 30 seconds or so. Once they are familiar with their new forever home and family, they will thrive. Queen City Cats would love to see these two feline friends go to a loving home together as they made it out of their bad situation in the same crate and have been best buds ever since. If you would like more information about how you can adopt LT and Bob, just head on over to the Queen City Cats website. Let’s find these most-deserving cats their perfect, loving home.