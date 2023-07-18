Our ‘Forever Home’ piece brought us back to Homeward Bound in Addison County, Vermont for this week’s adoptable pet, Bonnie. Bonnie is a beautiful, six year old girl. She is described as a strong, foxhound mix who is a big lover. Bonnie has a proven track record of being the perfect family dog who loves kids of all ages and even cats. Bon-Bon (Bonnie’s nickname) had a feline friend named ‘Scooter’ at Homeward Bound who was adopted recently, so Bonnie may do best with another furry companion in the home.

A big thing to keep in mind with an active breed like Bonnie is that she will need frequent walks and exercise. Bonnie would do well in any home that’s looking to add lots of love to their family. Let’s find this girl her ‘Forever Home’ today! For more information about the adoption process, you can visit the Homeward Bound website.