Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
2020 Election
What Matters This Week
National News
Morning Brew
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit a Story
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings & Delays
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Camera
Ski Report
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
New York Blitz
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
44’s Finest
Forever Home
This Place in History
Calendar
At the Box Office
TV Schedule
Brits Home HQ
Ski & Ride Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Brit’s Beauty Tips
Get Fit with Brit
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Work for Us
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Station Tours
Search
Search
Search
Junior Golf
Tee Time Augusta: PSU Altoona golfer perseveres through the loss of his father
How the Tennessee Golf Foundation is working to get more kids teeing up
First Tee of Central Ohio teaching students golf and life lessons
OSU golfer to play in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Indiana teen competes in Drive Chip & Putt ahead of 2019 Masters
More Junior Golf Headlines
13-year-old Indiana native shows promise on the links
9-year-old golf prodigy taking fast track to success
A pair of talented young golfers
Savannah youth golfer prepares for Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
Young golfers learning more than just golf at The First Tee of Greater Knoxville
Golf growing in popularity among New England youth
Hawaii junior golfer earned highest qualifying score of anyone going to finals in 12-13 age group
The First Tee of Siouxland teaches golf skills and life lessons
Future of the Masters? Richland boy, 11 turning heads
Las Vegas sisters making their mark in golf
Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
More Sports