Rutland, VT- One car dealership is slowly but surely becoming a pillar in the local community.

Jose Oliver is the president and owner of Oliver Automotive Group. Currently, the group owns and operates two car dealerships – including Oliver Subaru in Rutland on Route 7.

Before Oliver’s involvement, the dealership had been in operation for over 30 years.

Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Oliver first immigrated to the US when he was 20 years old.

Oliver said, “We’d been coming to visit and always loved the state and the area. When the opportunity became available to become a Subaru dealership in Vermont, we jumped on it.”

Oliver says that since taking over the dealership in 2022, his main focus has been on doing business the right way.

“Focusing on taking care of the customer and being hyper-involved in the community and literally helping as much as we can with every local charity and everybody that we can,” Oliver said.

Oliver says that last year, the dealership bought Christmas presents for children of families in need. The dealership also recently did a fundraiser in partnership with the local Boys and Girls Club.

Oliver said, “You never know who you’re helping, you know? I used to be a Boys and Girls Club member myself…my brother and I went to the boys and girls club in new york city back then and I try to help organizations that make a difference like that.”

Oliver’s first job in the automotive industry was as a salesman at a Honda dealership in New Hampshire, where he worked for over a decade.

He says it was here that he learned the ins and outs of how to run and successful, impactful business.

“My wife and I came here with literally a backpack and 70 dollars. Now to be in a position to help a lot of people, we don’t take it for granted and we do everything we can to contribute.”

For Jose Oliver, the American dream is alive and well.

Oliver saai, “It’s not easy and there’s a lot of roadblocks. There are going to be people who tell you no, who tell you you can’t achieve your dreams or do what you want to do. But if you work hard, give it everything you’ve got, and if you stand out you will get there.”