The busy championship weekend came to a close on Sunday with four matches.

UVM’s Virtue Field hosted the Division I boys and girls soccer title games. Colchester took home the girls crown defeating the nine-seeded Essex Hornets 2-0 for their first title since 1993. In the boys game, the reigning champion South Burlington Wolves faced to top-seeded CVU Redhawks. The Wolves tied the game 2-2 in the 77th minute to send it to overtime, but the Redhawks ended up winning in penalty kicks.

St. Michael’s College hosted the volleyball championship matches. In the seven girls volleyball title games in Vermont sports history, CVU and Essex have been the teams to battle it out; that didn’t change this year. The Hornets beat the Redhawks in three straight sets for their third straight title. In the boys match, top-seeded Burlington edged out rival South Burlington 3-2 to claim their third title in a row.