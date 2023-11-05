Several high school championship games were played across Vermont on Saturday to finish up the fall season. Above are all the highlights, plus you can hear from members of the winning team.

DI field hockey: (1) South Burlington beat (2) Rice 2-1 in overtime

DIII field hockey: (1) Montpelier beat (3) Windsor 2-0

DII girls soccer: (2) Milton beat (4) Harwood 2-1.

DII boys soccer: (3) Harwood beat (9) Rice 1-0 in double overtime

DIV girls soccer: (1) Arlington beat (2) Leland & Gray 2-1

DIV boys soccer: (2) Winooski beat (10 Twin Valley 1-0