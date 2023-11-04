Fall season championship weekend kicked off on Friday with games in Vermont and Section VII in New York.

Division III soccer title games were hosted at South Burlington high school. In the boys game, two-seeded Peoples Academy faced the one-seeded Stowe Raiders who came out firing. Two freshman scored for Stowe which cruised to a 3-0 win for their first championship since 2019. The girls game saw five-seeded Stowe play three-seeded Windsor. Again, the Raiders were the first to find the net scoring five goals for the 5-0 win for their fourth straight championship victory.

The DII field hockey game was hosted by UVM and featured the same matchup as the 2022 title game as the two-seed Woodstock faced the one-seed Hartford. The Wasps won the game last year, but the Hurricanes got revenge this time around. They defeated Woodstock 2-0 for their first championship since 2009.

In New York’s Section VII, Saranac played Voorheesville for the Class “B” regional final. The Spartans came out on top 3-0 over the Blackbirds to advance to the final four.

Section VII also hosted the cross-country championships in Elizabethtown. For the boys, Saranac Lake’s Jake Collmer won the individual title. Beekmantown took home the team trophy. In the girls race, Ticonderoga’s Avery Blanchard won the individual award. Lake Placid won the team title by just three points over Ticonderoga.

