CVU and Colchester boys soccer faced off at South Burlington on Thursday night for a Division I semifinal game. It took double overtime to decide the winner as Redhawks’ Nick Menard found the top corner of the goal to send CVU to the championship game against South Burlington on Sunday.

Also in action on Thursday were CVU and Enosburg Falls girls volleyball. The Redhawks swept the Hornets with relative ease to move on to the championship match against Essex.