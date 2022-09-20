A new Politico-Morning Consult survey shows Americans are closely split on which political party they trust more on hot-button topics such as gun control, energy and inflation ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 43 percent of respondents said they trust Democrats more on energy issues, compared to 39 percent for Republicans.

Forty-four percent of respondents believe that Democrats are better suited to handle education, compared to 39 who trust Republicans more.

And on gun control, 44 percent of respondents said they have more trust in Democrats, compared to 41 percent who trust Republicans more.

Respondents also showed more faith in Democrats on voting rights — 46 percent to 39 percent for Republicans.

On inflation, however, 46 percent of respondents said they trust Republicans more to tackle the problem, compared to 36 percent who chose Democrats.

The poll comes as Democrats are seeing reason for optimism heading into November, despite ongoing inflation and historic midterm headwinds facing the party in the White House. President Biden’s poll numbers have improved of late, and Democrats have won a series of recent legislative victories.

Republicans are also growing more concerned that President Trump could be a drag in tight midterm races that will determine the majorities in the House and Senate.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted from September 16-18 with a total of 2,005 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.