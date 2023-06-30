People all over the United States are preparing to celebrate the country’s 247th birthday.

Fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July celebrations, with massive firework events taking place across the region including at the Burlington waterfront on July 3rd.

Many enjoy celebrating with their own fireworks, but it’s important to check the legality of fireworks in your state.

In New York and Vermont, only sparklers and a few novelty items are legal. Aerial fireworks like roman candles or rockets are not allowed but are permitted in New Hampshire.

Plattsburgh District Three Deputy Chief Scott Ewing said individuals who are using legal fireworks should have a flat surface to light their sparklers on and make sure to get a safe distance away after lighting it.

To help keep pets calm during firework shows make sure to have white noise, such as a fan, if furry friends are home. Make sure to keep all doors locked so pets can’t escape.