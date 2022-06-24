Local communities annually come together for Independence Day. Find the best way to celebrate in Vermont, New York, or New Hampshire.

VERMONT

Friday, July 1st –

FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Recreation Park at 7 p.m. for the 4th annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as KC’s Red Hots and Greene Mountain Nutrition & Smoothies. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family. Find more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/377058637710537.

Saturday, July 2nd –

BRANDON: Have yourself a full day of festivities beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. There will also be vendors, games, and music. The Annual Street Dance begins at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. when the night will be finalized with fireworks. Visit brandon.org for more information.

GREENSBORO: The annual Funky Fourth Festival begins with a parade at 10 a.m., and musical entertainment and games after. Find more information at greensborovt.org.

ISLAND POND: Head to Lakeside Park at 6 p.m. for the “Island Pond Independence Day Celebration.” Stay for a performance by Decadia, and enjoy fireworks at dusk.

Sunday, July 3rd –

BRISTOL: Fireworks start the festivities off at dusk. There will be food, live music and games. Visit bristol4th.com for more information.

BURLINGTON: The annual fireworks spectacular occurs at dusk. More information can be found at btvjuly3.com.

MONTPELIER: The day is kicked off with activities beginning at 2 p.m. which include family fun and food trucks. The Montpelier Mile Road Race begins at 6 p.m. with the parade around the same time, at 6 p.m. Find more information at https://www.montpelieralive.com/.

NORTH BENNINGTON: Visit Lake Paran from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for family festivities and fireworks at dusk. Visit https://lakeparanvt.org/events/ for more information.

RUTLAND: Head to Northwood Pool for the annual Independence Day fireworks at dusk.

BRATTLEBORO: You do not want to miss the 49th annual Brattleboro Goes Fourth celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Fireworks and festivities will be at Living Memorial Park. Head to www.brattleboro.org for more information about the event.

Monday, July 4th –

CABOT: Find your way to Main Street at 11 a.m. for festivities and a parade. At 2 p.m., the local recreational center will have family friendly games and other activities.

COLCHESTER: Begin your day with a 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. Head over to Blakely Road at 10 a.m. for the parade. Make your way to Bayside Park at 6:45 p.m. for live music and fireworks at dusk. More information at https://colchestervt.gov/363/4th-of-July-Celebration.

JEFFERSONVILLE: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade and continue until 6 p.m. at the Village’s Main Street. Continue your festivities at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for music and fireworks at dusk. To find more details, visit smuggs.com.

MILTON: The town parade begins at 11 a.m. and will be starting at Herrick Avenue. Head over to Bombardier Park West for live music and fireworks at dusk beginning at 6 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/334609298825461/.

SHELBURNE: Visit the Shelburne Museum for an Independence Day Concert by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Get more information about their statewide tour at vso.org.

SOUTH HERO: Make your way to South Street at 11 a.m. for a festive parade with an essential workers theme. More information at https://champlainislands.com/event/South%20Hero%204th%20of%20July%20Parade/f9b9202a-8a8b-4e05-b16a-f16f4d6418eb/2022-07-04T15:00:00.0000000Z.

STOWE: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade down Moscow Road. You can find entertainment for the whole family at The Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration which is after the parade. Head over to Mayo Fields at 6 p.m. for festivities and end the night with fireworks at dusk. Find more on this at https://gostowe.com/event/old-fashioned-fourth-july-celebration/.

WARDSBORO: The Street Fair starts bright and early at 9 a.m. The parade starts after at 10 a.m. Visit wardsborovermont.com for more information.

WARREN: The Warren Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. Work on your dancing skills at the street dance beginning at 11:15 a.m. Head to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak for fireworks at dusk. Find more information at madrivervalley.com/4th.

WOODSTOCK: Head over to “4th on the Farm” at Billings Farm & Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This fun filled day includes wagon rides, flag making, sack races, and more. Check out https://www.woodstockinn.com/do/events/4th-on-the-farm for more information on the event.

NEW YORK

Friday, July 1st –

TICONDEROGA: Ticonderoga offers a multi-day celebration, with festivities beginning July 1st and continuing through July 4th. Food vendors, rides, fireworks, and live music will all be offered. Visit https://www.adirondack.net/event/best-fourth-49663/ for a daily itinerary.

Saturday, July 2nd –

MINERVA: This unique 4th of July experience includes a day long event beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast at the Community Center. Make your way through town and stop by the many garage sales. You don’t want to miss the fishing derby and art show in the afternoon. For the hourly schedule and more details on events, visit https://townofminerva.com/34th-annual-minerva-day-celebration-saturday-july-2-event-schedule/.

Monday, July 4th –

LAKE PLACID: Make your way to Main Street for The People’s Parade at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

PLATTSBURGH: The City of Plattsburgh’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin with a parade at 1 p.m. and end with fireworks at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be set off downtown by the waterfront.

SARANAC LAKE: The annual Fourth of July fireworks at Riverside Park will begin at 9 p.m.

SCHROON LAKE: Start your day off with the Adirondack Artists & Crafters Expo and Market at 9 a.m. The day is filled with events that will keep you entertained until the fireworks at dusk. For the hourly schedule, visit https://www.schroonlakechamber.org/sites/default/files/PDFS/2022-06/2022%20Schedule.pdf.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Friday, July 1st –

LITTLETON: The Parks & Recreation’s Independence Day Celebration begins at 2 p.m. in Remich Park. The day will be full of fun and include food trucks, activities, and vendors. Don’t miss the fireworks at dusk. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/549267610050067/?ref=newsfeed for more information.

Monday, July 4th –

CLAREMONT: Festivities start at 6 p.m. at Monadnock Park. Parking is available along Broad Street and Pleasant Street. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. to conclude the night. Visit www.claremontparks.com for more information.

LEBANON: The day kicks off with a 5k or 10k along Rail Trail and Mill Road. Enjoy the Flames Concert starting at 7 p.m. Finish the night off at Stores Hill Ski Lodge for fireworks at dusk. Register for the 5k/10k at https://lebanonnh.gov/823/Red-White-Blue-62-and-5K.