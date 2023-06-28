Local communities annually come together for Independence Day. Find the best way to celebrate in Vermont, New York, or New Hampshire.

VERMONT

Friday, June 30th –

FAIRFAX: Make your way to the Fairfax Community Park at 6 p.m. for the annual “Party in the Park”. Enjoy food from vendors such as Palmer’s Maple and Pickles Snack Shack. Fireworks, food, and music make this event fun for the whole family.

ISLAND POND: Visit Lakeside Park for the Kelly J & The Wonders at the Island Pond Independence Day Weekend Celebration. This 6 p.m. event on Friday kicks off the weekend events.

Saturday, July 1st

BRANDON: Have yourself a full day of festivities at the Brandon Independence Day Celebration beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. There will also be vendors, games, and music. The night will be finalized with fireworks at dusk in Downtown Brandon.

ISLAND POND: Spend your day in Island Pond with a day full of festivities, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2nd

RUTLAND: Head to Northwood Park for the annual Independence Day fireworks from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 3rd

BRISTOL: Activities at the Rec Field start the festivities at 6 p.m. There will be food, live music and games. Visit bristol4th.com for more information.

BURLINGTON: The annual Fireworks Spectacular occurs at dusk. More information can be found here.

MONTPELIER: The city’s biggest festival of the year takes place on July 3rd with Montpelier’s Independence Day Celebration. Activities begin at 3 p.m. with food trucks and family-friendly games on the State House Lawn. The night wraps up with a fireworks show at dusk.

NORTH BENNINGTON: Visit Lake Paran from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for family festivities and fireworks at dusk. Admission to the event is $5.00 per person with free admission for children under the age of three.

Tuesday, July 4th

BRATTLEBORO: Brattleboro Goes Fourth begins with a morning parade downtown and includes afternoon and evening family activities with fireworks at the end of the night at Living Memorial Park.

CABOT: A full day of activities is set to begin at 8 a.m. with a rummage and book sale to take place before the parade at 10 a.m. A full day’s itinerary is available here.

COLCHESTER: The 52nd Annual Colchester 4th of July Celebration begins with a 5K Fun Run at Union Memorial School and ends with fireworks at dusk set to launch from the Bayside Softball Field.

JEFFERSONVILLE: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a parade and continue until 4 p.m. at the Village’s Main Street. Continue your festivities at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for music and fireworks at dusk. To find more details, visit smuggs.com.

MILTON: The Milton July 4th Celebrations parade begins at 11 a.m. and will be starting at Herrick Avenue. Head over to Bombardier Park West for live music and fireworks at dusk beginning at 5 p.m.

SHELBURNE: Visit the Shelburne Museum for an Independence Day Concert by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

SOUTH HERO: Make your way to South Street at 11 a.m. for a festive parade or begin the day with a 5k race with the Clarence DeMar Road Race.

STOWE: Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a parade down Moscow Road. You can find entertainment for the whole family at The Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration which is after the parade. Head over to Mayo Fields at 6 p.m. for festivities and end the night with fireworks at dusk. Find more information here.

WARDSBORO: The Street Fair starts bright and early at 9 a.m. The parade starts after at 10 a.m. Visit wardsborovermont.com for more information.

WARREN: The Warren Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. Work on your dancing skills at the street dance beginning at 11:15 a.m. Head to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak for fireworks at dusk. Find more information at madrivervalley.com/4th.

WOODSTOCK: Head over to “4th on the Farm” at Billings Farm & Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This fun filled day includes wagon rides, flag making, sack races, and more.

NEW YORK

Friday, June 30th

NORTH RIVER: Garnet Hill Lodge is hosting a 4th of July Weekend Celebration beginning Friday and continuing through July 4th. Excursions such as guided hikes, kayak tours, mountain biking, and more will be offered. Book your 4th of July Weekend getaway here.

Saturday, July 1st

LAKE GEORGE: If you’re planning on celebrating Independence Day in the Lake George area, all the nearby firework displays, local live music, and other red, white, and blue-themed events to attend during the holiday weekend can be found here.

TICONDEROGA: The Best 4th in the North 2023 Celebration in Ticonderoga offers a multi-day celebration, with festivities beginning July 1st and continuing through July 4th. Food vendors, rides, fireworks, and live music will all be offered.

Sunday, July 2nd

QUEENSBURY: Six Flags Great Escape is offering three nights of fireworks during their 4th of July Fireworks Celebration Presented by Coca-Cola. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. from July 2nd to July 4th and are included for one-day ticketholders, members, and passholders.

Monday, July 3rd

GLENS FALLS: The Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra presents the Summer Pops Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. and ending after the fireworks.

Tuesday, July 4th

BOLTON LANDING: Head to Rogers Memorial Park for family fun at Bolton’s Independence Day Celebration beginning at 2 p.m. The night will be concluded with fireworks at dusk.

LAKE PLACID: Start your day off with the I Love NY Horse Show and attend the 4th of July Parade at 5 p.m. Don’t miss the fireworks extravaganza over Mirror Lake at dusk.

PLATTSBURGH: The City of Plattsburgh’s Fourth of July Celebration will begin with a parade at 1 p.m. and end with fireworks at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be set off downtown by the waterfront.

SARANAC LAKE: The annual Fourth of July fireworks at the Lake Flower Boat Launch will begin at 9 p.m.

SCHROON LAKE: Start your day off with the Adirondack Artists & Crafters Expo and Market at 9 a.m. The day is filled with events that will keep you entertained until the fireworks at dusk. For the hourly schedule.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Saturday, July 1st

JEFFERSON: The Jefferson Festival Commitee presents the 4th of July: Independence Day Celebration, which begins with a town wide yard sale beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m.

Monday, July 3rd

CLAREMONT: Festivities for this 4th of July Celebration start at 6 p.m. at Monadnock Park. Parking is available along Broad Street and Pleasant Street. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. to conclude the night.

LEBANON: The day kicks off with a 5k or 10k along Rail Trail and Mill Road. Enjoy the Flames Concert starting at 7 p.m. Finish the night off at Stores Hill Ski Lodge for fireworks at dusk. Register for the 5k/10k at https://lebanonnh.gov/823/Red-White-Blue-62-and-5K.

Tuesday, July 4th

BETHLEHEM: Res-Lis Brewing Company is hosting a 4th of July Block Party which will have live music all day from the headlining band, The Van Burens. This event is family friendly and will have activities for kids such as a bouncy house, yard games, and face painting.

Friday, July 7th

LITTLETON: Littleton Parks & Rec Independence Day Celebration takes place at Remich Park and begins at 2 p.m. and music will be provided by Still Kickin’ and the BoneShakerz.