15 New Hampshire towns to vote on sports betting locations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Voters in 15 New Hampshire towns are scheduled to vote during annual town meetings whether to permit the operation of sports betting retail locations in their communities.

New Hampshire legalized betting on professional and college sports when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill in July. The bill, which launched in December, authorized online sports betting and up to 10 retail sportsbook locations, which have not yet been selected.

Towns voting Tuesday include Belmont, Derry, Hampton, Hinsdale, Hudson, Lincoln, Littleton, Milford, Newmarket, Pelham, Pembroke, Salem, Seabrook, Swanzey, and Woodstock.

The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting on Dec. 30, and since that time, more than 40,300 registered users have wagered more than $42.5 million.

New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting, after Rhode Island. The state approved a six-year contract with DraftKings, which is headquartered in Boston, to operate sports books in the state. A state law allows anyone over 18 to participate.

DraftKings is expected to present specific locations to the Lottery Commission.

Of the nine towns that voted on the question in November, Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth approved it.