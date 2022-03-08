Alexander Wasilenko joined Local 22 and Local 44 News in March 2022 and you can watch him weekday mornings on Local 22 News at 5 & 6 AM, and on The Local 44 Morning Brew, from 7-9 AM

Born just across the lake in Plattsburgh, NY and moved around most of western and central NY, Alexander finally landed in southern Vermont for a majority of his childhood. Alexander attended school in Bennington and graduated from Mt. Anthony Union High School. From there Alexander moved onto Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University) to obtain a degree in Atmospheric Science and broadcast journalism.

During his few years in eastern North Carolina, Alex covered events such as large tornado outbreaks and tropical landfalls. He did hours long wall to wall coverage of Hurricanes Dorian and Isaias. When Alex wasn’t covering active weather, he was always down at the Carolina Coast enjoying the sun, sand, surf, and even the occasional meet up with loyal viewers.

Alexander is excited to be back home in the Green Mountain State. Friends, family, furry friends, and the love he has for New England weather were all big motivating factors for returning home.

It’s good to be home!