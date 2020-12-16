Amanda Thibault joined Local 22/44 News in May of 2015. She is Chief Meteorologist and co-host of ‘This Place in History’.

Amanda is from the Tampa Bay Area and grew up fascinated with those infamous afternoon Florida thunderstorms that you could just about set your watch by. In 2004, four hurricanes crisscrossed the state and cemented that love of weather for her.

She earned a B.S. degree in Meteorology from Florida State University (Go Noles!), with minors in Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Upon graduation, Amanda joined the Center for Severe Weather Research, based in Boulder, Colorado, for the Spring 2012 tornado season. Fans of the Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers series will remember CSWR for the Doppler on Wheels and Tornado Intercept Vehicle. While working with the ROTATE (Radar Observations of Tornadoes and Thunderstorms Experiment) team to research low-level wind data in tornadoes, Amanda experienced an EF-2 tornado striking the lead Scout vehicle in which she was riding; and then participated in a search-and-rescue in Russell, Kansas.

Amanda spent three years at KMOT NBC North Dakota News in Minot, ND as Weather Director, covering everything from blizzards and -80° wind chill to supercell thunderstorms, before moving to Vermont.

For more than four years, Amanda woke up bright and early with you to deliver the forecast on Local 22 News This Morning and the Local 44 Morning Brew. You’ll find her now in the evenings on Local 22 at 6, 7 and 11 PM and Local 44 at 10 PM. She also loves bringing the past to life weekly at ‘This Place in History’, a segment co-hosted with the Vermont Historical Society.

Amanda volunteers as a coach with Girls on the Run every Spring and helps organize Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring community service project each year. She is also looking forward to mentoring broadcast meteorology students at NVU-Lyndon in the Fall 2019 semester.

Hiking and snow-shoeing fills up most of Amanda’s spare time. She loves exploring our region and being outdoors as much as possible with her husband Rene and golden retriever Scout. They also enjoy watching football and fixing up their 120-year-old Vermont farmhouse.