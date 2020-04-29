Angelique Martinez is a Sports Anchor/Reporter. She started at WVNY/WFFF in September 2018.

Angelique is originally from Howell, New Jersey. She is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama where she received her BA in Communication and Information Sciences with a minor in Sports Writing & Reporting.

Angelique grew up watching sports with her family and going to New York Jets games every Sunday. Her love of football is one of the reasons she attended the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!) Her favorite teams are the New York Jets, Alabama Crimson Tide and the New York Yankees.

When she’s not working or watching sports, Angelique loves to spend her free time catching up on her favorite reality TV (anything on Bravo) and traveling. Angelique is Puerto Rican & Cuban and loves sharing her culture.

Angelique looks up to a long list of female sports reporters who paved the way for women in this industry.