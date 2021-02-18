Award-winning journalist Basil John joined the 8News team in November 2018.

Before Richmond, Basil was a reporter and fill-in anchor for WWAY News where he covered stories like the chemical GenX in the drinking water and Hurricane Florence.

He was born and raised in New Rochelle, NY. He attended Iona Preparatory School where he participated in speech and debate competitions, which led to an interest in presenting in front of others.

Basil’s love for delivering stories took him to Stony Brook University’s Journalism School in Long Island where he received a degree in journalism with a concentration in public affairs and a minor in political science. During his time at Stony Brook, Basil learned the ins and outs of journalism and was presented with many opportunities.

Most memorable was his time interning at CBS News in New York in its broadcast marketing department. Basil was also an Assistant Multimedia Editor for The Statesman, the campus paper of record, and was on the SB News show as an anchor, reporter and producer.

Even though Basil submerges himself in news and finding stories, he still finds time to enjoy some singing and cooking. He is excited to see everything Richmond has to offer.