Bo-Yee Poon is a graduate of Sierra Nevada College, Lake Tahoe, with a Bachelor of Fine Art with a focus in Photography and a Master of Fine Art at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Bo-Yee was a global weather news host for CGTN, informing one of the word’s largest cities, Beijing, China for over eight years. She has reported on monsoons, avalanches, typhoons, hurricanes, and everyday spring mornings in the sun. While at CGTN she was a representative sent to attend the Meteo Climate Forum in Paris, France, and was named “Best TV Weather Presenter” honorable mention by the European Meteorological Society.

In her youth, Bo-Yee was a bit of a daredevil, fearless for speed. Bo-Yee has competed globally in snowboarding and skateboarding. But has since shifted her passion to Tai Chi and other Kungfu styles. She has crossed the finish line and won gold medals in slopestyle, bordercross, street skateboarding, and Tai Chi Sword to name a few.

In Bo-Yee’s spare time she is a mother of three (a teen and twins age six) and always has her hands full. However, she always makes time for the things she loves the most, Tai Chi and playing with the family dog Xing Xing.