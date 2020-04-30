Brittany Wier joined WFFF/WVNY in March 2020 as a dayside reporter.

Brittany was born in Long Island, New York but was raised mostly in Cochranville, Pennsylvania. She is a proud graduate of Millersville University, where she received her B.S. in Speech Communications with a focus in Broadcast Journalism and a Minor in Film Studies.

Before coming to Vermont, Brittany worked at WHVL-TV in State College, PA as their lifestyles reporter. In college she interned at WGAL-News 8 in Lancaster, PA and 1010 WINS News Radio in New York City.

Brittany’s parents, three older brothers, and all her extended family have supported her throughout her career. If it wasn’t for them, she wouldn’t be where she is.

In her free time you can catch her playing with dogs, going on runs, watching foodball (Go Birds!), or eating delicious food. Brittany comes from a big Italian family, so food is very important to her!