Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York.

Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.