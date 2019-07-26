Courtney Adelman joined WFFF/WVNY in July 2019 as a dayside reporter.

Courtney is originally from Middleboro, Massachusetts. She is a proud graduate of the University of Miami, where she received her B.S in Broadcast Journalism.

Courtney has interned with WSVN in Miami and WJAR in Rhode Island. She was also involved in her university’s television station, UMTV, where she reported on the news shows and hosted on the entertainment show.

Courtney grew up performing in many musicals and loves singing, dancing, and acting.

In 2014 she was crowned Miss Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen where she spoke across the state and promoted her platform, “ The Special Olympics.”

Courtney’s little brother has Down Syndrome and she has made it one of her missions in life to help those who have disabilities. She would love to share inspiring stories that focus on ability rather than disability.

In her spare time you can catch her walking down church street and eating lots of food!