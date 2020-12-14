Dana Casullo is an MMJ/reporter for Local 22 WVNY & Local 44 WFFF News. She joined the team in October of 2020.

Dana was born in Buffalo, New York. She spent 13 years growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada. She received her Bachelor’s degree from University at Buffalo in Communication with a certificate in Journalism. During this time she was a features staff writer for the student newspaper, The Spectrum. She was also an intern at WIVB News Channel 4 and WBEN News Radio in Buffalo.

After finishing up her undergraduate studies, she pursued a Master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and graduated in August 2020. She spent a semester as an intern for WSYR NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse for their entertainment show Bridge Street.

Before joining the team and as the final part of her graduate degree, Dana worked remotely from Buffalo as a Washington D.C. correspondent for KNWA, the NBC and FOX affiliates in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

When she’s not at work she loves exploring Vermont and being outdoors. Dana comes from a big Italian family. She is the oldest of four siblings. They love spending time together, eating and cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights.