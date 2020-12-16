Devin Bates is a Reporter for Local 22 & Local 44. He joined the team in June 2018. Devon grew up in Royalston, Massachusetts. If you haven’t heard of it before, (which you definitely haven’t), it’s a very small town in central Massachusetts known for camping and… yup, that’s about it! I loved growing up there because I spent a lot of time outside with friends making memories I’ll never forget!

Devon went to high school at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Along with normal academics, learned a trade – masonry. After graduating, went to Westfield State University and graduated in May with a dual major in English and communications.

Throughout college, Devon worked for Westfield State Athletics doing play-by-play and color commentary for our wonderful teams. My favorite sport to call was women’s basketball – the team dominated every year and they were so exciting to watch. Go Owls!

Devon loves snowboarding, listening to music, and is a big fan of all things comedy.