Dylan DeBruyn joined the Local 22 / Local 44 news team as the weekend meteorologist and a weekday reporter in April of 2020. Dylan comes from our sister station, WETM in Elmira, NY where he was the morning meteorologist for over a year. Dylan is a Massachusetts native who grew up in America’s hometown, Plymouth, MA. He has family ties to the Burlington area as he grew up spending holidays in Shelburne, VT.

Dylan has lived all across the northeast. He made his first move when he started his undergraduate studies at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, NH back in 2014. After four years of studying he receiving a degree in Meteorology and a minor in mathematics in May 2018.

Dylan also had the opportunity to intern for two summers at WLNE-TV ABC 6 in Providence, RI as well as WFXT-TV Boston 25 News in Boston, MA from 2017-2018.

Aside from work, Dylan loves sports especially tennis and swimming as well as spending any time he can outside enjoying the sun and wilderness. On his days off you may find him hiking long trails, laying on the beach or enjoying some downtime listening to his favorite music.