Haley Bouley joined Local 22 and Local 44 News in July of 2017 as a Multimedia Journalist and the 4th member of the Skytracker Weather team. In August 2019, Haley found herself with some big shoes to fill, taking over the Morning Meteorologist role from Amanda, and you can now catch her weekday mornings on Local 22 News at 5 & 6 AM, and The Local 44 Morning Brew, from 7-9 AM.

Growing up in Holliston Massachusetts, Haley developed a love of weather from a very young age. Her earliest fascination was founded out of fear for lightning and thunder, Haley learned that tracking the storms and watch local weather reports could help eliminate the element of surprise an overnight thunderstorm can bring. When asked “what do you want to be when you grow up?” Haley would exclaim without hesitation “I want to be a meteorologist”

Her passion for math and science was put into action when she began studying Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology at Lyndon State College now known as Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.

A transplant Vermonter, Haley instantly fell in love with the Green Mountain State, as soon as she stepped foot on the small Northeast Kingdom Campus back in August of 2012. The breathtaking views of Burke Mountain became her all season playground, carving fresh powder down the mountain in the winter, and making boot prints in the mud during the spring and summer, and taking in all the beautiful foliage in the fall.

Haley was given the incredible opportunity to intern at WCVB in Boston, Massachusetts during the summers of 2015 and 2016.

After graduating from Lyndon State in 2017 with her Bachelors of Science in Atmospheric Sciences and a minor in Journalism, she landed her first job out of school just a few miles down the road, at Local 22 and Local 44 News, in Burlington Vermont.

In her free time, Haley enjoys skiing, sailing, tennis, snow-shoeing, napping and keeping an eye on the weather.

Haley is engaged to her best friend and longtime partner Christian and they are planning an October 2021 wedding!