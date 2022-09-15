Isabel Schonemann is an MMJ/Reporter for ABC 22 WVNY & FOX 44 WFFF News. She joined the team in July of 2022.

Isabel was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Champlain College in Broadcast Media Production. During her time in college, she worked on several student-run broadcasts, had her work featured with local Vermont businesses, and interned for ABC 22 & FOX 44 before she was hired full time.

Before attending Champlain College, Isabel worked for her hometown public access channel since 2014. She taught video editing and worked on many live broadcasts of town events.

When she’s not at work, she enjoys exploring Vermont and spending time at Lake Champlain. In the winter, she loves catching time on the ski slopes!