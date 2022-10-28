Jamie DeLine joined NEWS10 ABC in October 2018, and is happy to report in the Capital Region! She is now the New York State Capitol Bureau reporter.



Previously, she was a multi-media journalist at our sister station, WUTR in Utica.



Jamie was born and raised in Central New York and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Communications from SUNY Cortland.



She also has a master’s degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

Just before receiving her master’s, Jamie was a Washington, D.C., correspondent for three television stations in Missouri, and covered the New Hampshire primary.

In her spare time, Jamie loves spending time with her friends and family, reading, listening to county music, and traveling.