Jason Caterina re-joined the Local 22 and Local 44 News Team in May of 2022. He was the original Chief Meteorologist on staff when the news relaunched back in 2007.

Born during a snowstorm in Niagara Falls, NY, he grew up mostly in the Capital Region of New York just outside of Albany. Jason graduated from SUNY Oswego with a Broadcasting & Mass Communications degree and soon put it to work becoming a ski and snowboard reporter for SnoCountry Mountain reports in the mid 90s and continues to broadcast his ski reports across the country to this day.

His passion for the weather grew from wanting to know how the weather would impact snow conditions in the mountains and he eventually went back to college and graduated Cum Laude from SUNY Albany’s Broadcast Meteorology program in only two years. He started his meteorology career with what is now Spectrum News in Syracuse, NY where he forecasted for the entire state covering tornados in the Southern Tier and record-breaking lake effect snowfalls in the winters off of the east end of Lake Ontario. 18 months into his career Local 22 & 44 would recruit him to the be the Chief Meteorologist for the start-up newscast in 2007 along with one, Ms. Lauren Maloney!

Three years later he would return home to the Albany area as the morning meteorologist for WXXA Fox 23. When the station was bought by another in the market he moved to the powerhouse NBC affiliate where a new passion to rival his love of the weather arose. Through a lucky conversation he became the host and co-producer of the MHM Capital Region Pet Show helping to find loving homes for shelter pets and provide tips and education for pet owners. The show eventually went on to win a major award, the 2015 Humane Media Award from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

In 2015 he was recruited by a station in Roanoke, VA to be the morning meteorologist and co-host of the daily lifestyle show and continue his animal rescue work with a daily segment on the morning news working with local area rescues and humane societies to find loving homes for shelter animals. The pandemic brought him back home to Upstate New York and close to family ad eventually back to his old stomping grounds in the Champlain Valley.

Jason has been a meteorologist for over 15 years and is a previous holder of the prestigious American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal of Approval.