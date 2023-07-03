Jason Korver joined the ABC 22 and Fox 44 News team in May 2023 as the weekend meteorologist. Jason is also in charge of the weekly climate change series “The Two Degree Difference”. You can watch Jason on Saturday and Sunday at 6:30 and 11p.m. on ABC 22 and 10 p.m. on Fox 44.

Jason grew up in Tampa, Florida and always had a passion for the weather. Since Tampa is the lightning capital of the United States, Jason saw a great deal of severe weather along with his fair share of hurricanes. He brought his passion for the weather to Florida State University when he majored in Meteorology and minored in Math. During college Jason had the unbelievable opportunity to intern at WFLA in Tampa, Florida, and at WCTV in Tallahassee Florida.



Jason graduated in 2023 and wanted to get out of the heat and live near mountains which made Vermont a perfect place for him. Jason loves to go hiking, skiing, and playing tennis and golf. He hopes to explore and enjoy this beautiful state further and is excited to make Vermont his home.