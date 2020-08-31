Jolie Sherman is an MMJ/reporter for Local 22 WVNY & Local 44 WFFF News. She joined the team in June of 2020.



Jolie grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She found her passion for public speaking in the 6th grade. For 11 years, she participated in Speech and Debate, which inspired her to study journalism, learn about peoples’ experiences, and tell their stories.



Jolie graduated from Illinois State University in May 2020 with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism and a Minor in French. She received a scholarship to compete for ISU’s Speech and Debate team, a top 5 program in the country. Jolie was on the team all four years, traveling coast to coast for tournaments.



This is Jolie’s first job in television, but before joining Local 22 & Local 44 News she was an MMJ/reporter for her university’s TV-10 News and NPR station, WGLT Radio. During her senior year of college, she was the president of her Speech and Debate team and received numerous state and national honors.



Jolie loves to explore all of Vermont, especially the Downtown Burlington shops and hiking trails. She is the youngest of 5 siblings, one of whom is her twin brother, Jared, who is just 3 minutes older than her. Jolie is proud to live and report in the Green Mountain State!