Josh Morrill joined the team as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter in June 2022.

Josh is a native of Barre, VT and recently graduated with a bachelor’s in English/Journalism from the University of New Hampshire.

At UNH he served as the executive editor of the school newspaper, and was the president of the school’s Society of Professional Journalists student chapter. He also interned at the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire in the Spring of 2022.

When he’s not chasing stories, you might see him on the golf course or hiking in the green mountains. Josh is also a die-hard Boston sports fan and will gladly debate you on Tom Brady’s legacy.

If you ever have any story ideas, tips or just want to chat, feel free to reach out to Josh! He loves to connect with viewers!