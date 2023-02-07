Ken Drake anchors sports on both the local ABC22 & FOX44 networks. He can be seen at 6, 10 & 11pm.

Ken was born on Long Island before moving to Plattsburgh, NY at a very young age. This also brought him closer to his paternal grandparents, who lived right in the backyard of the Barre Auditorium, in Central Vermont. He went to school in the Plattsburgh City School District, eventually graduating with a degree in Mass Communications from Plattsburgh State University.

He would get his start in radio right out of college, at WIRY serving northern New York. Along with his daily disc jockey duties, he would also read the sports, news and weather.

Since moving into to TV, he has held many positions from Production Assistant, to Editor, from Photographer to his eventual love, Sports Anchor.

He has covered a lot of big events, including NCAA Tournaments and Hall of Fame Inductions, Riding down the Cannon of Heros in NYC, with the NY Giants after winning their 2nd Super Bowl verse the Patriots, and even Deflate Gate. Ken has interviewed athletes of all levels from professional to the youngest of stars. But one of his favorites was interviewing his own father after announcing he would be retiring from play by play for the Plattsburgh Hockey program after 40 years behind the microphone.

Ken loves covering local sports stories and supporting all of the teams and athletes’ achievements. He started the area’s first ever interactive Plays of the Week, which he still continues to this day.

His favorite non-working sports moments have been getting to meet Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron, when he was just 6 weeks old…does that count as meeting him? (Yes, there is photographic proof.) He is a big baseball fan and has many collectibles along with his father. They attend the MLB Hall of Fame Induction weekend, every year in July. He has currently been to 13 ACTIVE Major League Baseball Stadiums. Ken enjoys the outdoors, especially running, which he has done competitively since high school.