Lauren Maloney anchors Local 22 News at 6,7, and 11 p.m. You can also watch her on Local 44 at 10 p.m. Lauren grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island and attended college at Lyndon State College 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Television Studies.



Lauren’s first job was in Hastings, Nebraska. Aside from learning the ins and outs of college football, I co-anchored the 6 & 10 p.m. broadcasts, Monday through Friday.



Lauren’s most challenging story happened several years ago when she interviewed a family who had an autistic son, for a series on autism. His mom was so passionate that her son’s disorder was caused by vaccines given during and after her pregnancy. The challenging factor was trying to not to become so emotionally attached. This was a determined mother, who just wanted the best life for her son and didn’t want to see him treated any differently.



Lauren loves T.V. and movies; in fact, she probably knows way too many pointless tidbits dealing with pop culture that anyone would care to know. Can you say trivia contest? Her favorite sports team is the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.



Lauren is a staunch supporter of the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women movement. In 2004, Lauren was honored with a prestigious Gracie Award from the American Women in Radio & Television, Individual Achievement for Best Student Anchor.