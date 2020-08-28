Libbi Farrow is an anchor for Local 22 News This Morning and The Local 44 Morning Brew. She started reporting for WVNY/WFFF in July of 2020 and joined the morning team in August.

Libbi was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and grew up in a suburb outside the city called Zionsville where she knew just about everyone she graduated high school with from kindergarten. She graduated from The University of Alabama where she received her Bachelor’s in Journalism and Creative Media with a minor in Communications Studies, Roll Tide!

Libbi has had the opportunity to be a student reporter at her local Tuscaloosa, Alabama station, WVUA 23 News. In addition, she was able to intern at CNBC Los Angeles and Two Chicks and a Hammer/ Good Bones on HGTV in her home state of Indiana.

When she isn’t working, you can catch her shopping, hanging out with friends or binge watching a true-crime show as well as FaceTiming with her family and beloved childhood dog.