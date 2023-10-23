Lily Sakaniwa joined the team as a MMJ/Reporter in September of 2023.



Lily was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has spent her life living all along the east coast. She received her Bachelors of Science from Champlain College in Professional Writing, specializing in Journalism. During her senior year of college, Lily had the opportunity to write, edit, and produce a documentary on Urban renewal initiatives in post WWII America, Focusing specifically on Burlington’s ‘Little Italy’ community that was present until the 1960s.

When she’s not working, you might find her hammocking at Red Rocks state park, or watching the newest A24 movie.

If you ever have any story ideas or tips, feel free to reach out to Lily! She always loves connecting with viewers.