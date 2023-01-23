Matt Holderman

Matt joined the News Team at ABC22 and FOX44 in January 2023 as a reporter and anchor. He is originally from Canaan, Connecticut, and is excited to get to know Vermont, New York and New Hampshire a bit more!

Before joining the ABC22 and FOX44 News Team, Matt spent a year-and-a-half as a multimedia journalist, reporter, and weekend anchor at Local 4/FOX 18 News in Rock Island, Illinois, covering news in Illinois and Iowa. During his time in the Midwest, Matt had the chance to share hundreds of stories on air, including United Auto Workers at John Deere going on strike, a murder-suicide shooting at an Iowa state park, a woman who flew to Ukraine during their war with Russia to deliver supplies, a nine-year-old girl who sells scrap metal to buy holiday gifts for children in need, and so many more.

Matt studied multimedia journalism at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, and graduated with his Bachelor of Arts degree in May 2021. During his time studying journalism at Keene State, he won numerous national and department awards. He placed 3rd nationally for Television Sports Package in the 2020 Society for Collegiate Journalists (SCJ) awards and is a 2-time winner of Sports Reporter of the Year at Keene State. He entered college with an interest in sports broadcasting, but quickly grew to love TV news reporting upon taking classes about it.

Having family in Kansas City, Matt is an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. But, having grown up in New England, Matt is also a fan of the Boston Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. He has also been a huge NASCAR fan since he was 2 years old.

Matt looks forward to telling stories in local communities back home in New England, and will always take a moment to talk if you see him out and about!