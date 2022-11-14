Michael Miller joined ABC 22 and FOX 44 as a multimedia journalist and reporter in July of 2022.

Michael began working with ABC 22/FOX 44 as an intern in May of 2022 after graduating from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY.

He is a native of Saranac Lake, NY where he wrote as a freelance journalist for the Adirondack daily Enterprise.

When he is not bringing you North Country news, he can be seen snowboarding in the Adirondacks, out on the golf course, or watching the Yankees in some hard-breaking fashion.

If you have any news tips or stories for the North Country region, send Michael an email! He loves building new connections in the area.