Mike anchors and produces Local 22’s and Local 44’s weekend newscasts, while reporting three nights each week. He came to the Burlington area from WUTR and WFXV in Utica, New York, where he served as those stations’ main male news anchor from early 2015 to late 2017.

Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade working for WBUP in Marquette, Michigan. Mike won nine Michigan Association of Broadcasters Excellence Awards for his reporting work there, including Best Investigative Story, Best Feature Story and Best News Series. He also anchored and produced newscasts while doing so, even supervising the newsroom as the station’s news director from 2007 to 2010.

Mike is originally from western Massachusetts and is a graduate of Boston University. In his spare time, he enjoys trivia games and curling up with a good book.