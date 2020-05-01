Nick Anastasi joined WFFF/WVNY in January of 2020 as a Digital Web Producer, and Weekend Reporter.

Nick is from Nashua, NH, and attended Northern Vermont University- Lyndon, where he graduated with a B.S in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Atmospheric Sciences.

Nick interned here at WFFF/WVNY in the summer of 2019. He was also apart of NVU’s student run news program, News7, where he reported on local content, and also produced and anchored the 5:30 PM newscast.

In his spare time, Nick can be found enjoying the outdoors. He loves skiing, biking, hiking and being in nature.