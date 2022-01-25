Sam Israel joined the team as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter in January 2022.

Sam is from Long Island NY and recently graduated from Binghamton University. While attending Binghamton, he hosted several television and radio shows through his college stations and reported for his college newspaper.

Despite being a NY native, Sam has fond memories in Vermont as a child. These ranged from spending family vacations at Smuggler’s Notch with his grandparents, fun visits to the Ben & Jerry’s Factory to hitting the ski slopes in Stowe.

Sam loves exploring new places. He studied abroad in Copenhagen Denmark and road tripped it out west to visit National Parks. He also reps his New York sports teams ranging from his beloved Yankees to his suffering Knicks. He can’t wait to hike the Adirondack Mountains in the summer!

If you ever have any story ideas, tips or just want to chat, feel free to reach out to Sam! He always loves to connect with viewers!