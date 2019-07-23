Spencer Conlin produces and anchors Local 22 & 44 News’ weekend broadcasts. He reports in the field during the week.

Spencer was born and raised in a small upstate New York town called Cambridge. In 2014, he graduated from Plattsburgh State University with a broadcast journalism degree.

Spencer joined the news team as a multimedia journalist in June 2016. He spent the two years prior working as a reporter for the ABC and FOX affiliate in Bozeman, Montana.

During the legislative session, Spencer spends a considerable amount of time in Montpelier covering Vermont’s legislature. He reported extensively on what police called a foiled school shooting plot in Fair Haven and the sweeping gun legislation that followed. Spencer also covered the legalization of recreational marijuana in Vermont.

You will most likely find Spencer out on a golf course during the summer months. When the snow arrives, he likes to hit the slopes. While at home, Spencer is either watching the news or binge watching something on Netflix. He is an avid football fan and is a diehard New York Giants fan.

Spencer is always looking for a fun or unique story to tell.