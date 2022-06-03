Taylor Viles is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for Local 22 WVNY & Local 44 WFFF News. He joined the team in June of 2022.

Taylor grew up in the Monadnock region of New Hampshire and expressed a love and knowledge of sports from an early age. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Lasell University in Newton, MA in studying Communication with concentrations in Sports Communication and Journalism.

While at Lasell, Taylor worked as a sports radio host, a sports editor for the student-run newspaper, a broadcaster for Lasell athletics, and the President of Lasell Community Television. The latter won campus organization of the year during Taylor’s final year in charge.

Before joining the team, Taylor interned for the Cape Cod Baseball League as both a Public Address Announcer (2019) and the Senior Writer (2020-2021), a podcast hosted by Boston Sports Media Legends Bob Lobel, Mike Lynch and Hank Morse titled “Unanchored’” (2019), and WCVB-TV Channel 5 as a News Production Intern (2021).

When he’s not at work, Taylor enjoys playing hockey and golf as well as spending quality time with family and friends.