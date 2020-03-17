Local Vermont Restaurants
Bakersfield
|Bakersfield Village Market & Deli
|Carry Out
Barre
|Asian Gourmet
|Carry Out. Call (802) 477-7828
|Espresso Bueno
|Carry Out
|Exile On Main Street
|Order over the phone or through Facebook, Pick up at the store or we ship our product daily.
|Delicate Decadence
|Take Out, delivery and curbside — normal operating hours
|Ladder 1 Grill
|Take Out, curbside pick up and delivery.
|Quarry Kitchen & Spirits
|Local Delivery, Take Out, Curbside
|Mister Z’s
|Carry Out
Beecher Falls
|Quechee Farms
|Open for Takeout. Call 802-266-3663
Bellows Falls
|Athens Pizza
|Carry out, delivery, online ordering available
Bennington
|The Loose Cannon Cafe
|Take-out and pick-up
Bethel
|Cockadoodle Pizza Cafe
|Take Out available
Bloomfield
|Debanville’s General Store and Cafe
|Open for all convenience items and takeout foods! Call to order 802-962-5525
Brattleboro
|Blue Moose
|Blue Moose Dinner To-Go
|Coopers Coop on the Avenue
|Carry out deli. Hot foods. Beer wine and soda
Burlington
|August First
|Take Out. Pastry platters and large orders can be delivered with some restrictions. Call 802-540-0060
|Barrio Bakery
|Carry Out and curbside pick-up
|Big Daddy’s Pizza
|Carry Out,Delivery
|Butch + Babes
|Delivery and Take Out
|Burlington Bagel Bakery
|Carry Out
|Deep City/Foam Brewers
|Please call for today’s offerings at 802-399-2511. Foam Brewers is also open offering canned beer and growler fill ups!
|Folino’s
|Full menu available, plus limited time offer take and bake meals, delivery available in Burlington only
|The Great Northern & Zero Gravity
|Take-out only. Offering to-go food and beer from 11:30 until 9 every day of the week.
|Leonardo’s Pizza
|Carry out and Delivery Pizza and Wings
|New World Tortilla
|Carry Out
|Myer’s Bagels
|Take Out, please visit our site for menu details and call to place your orders at 802-863-5013.
|Red Onion Deli
|Still offering take out
|St Paul Street Gastrogrub
|Delivery and Take Out
|Willow’s Bagels
|Online ordering, take-out, curbside pickup, delivery currently in the works
Cambridge
|Angelina’s Pizza
|Carry Out
Canaan
|Timeout Tavern at the Northland
|Open for Take Out and Delivery Thursday, Friday and Saturday! Call for our Daily Special 802-266-3988
Castleton
|3rd Place Pizza
|Carry Out, Delivery, Curb Side
Chester
|MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub
|Carry Out or Curbside 4pm-8pm Mon -Fri, 1pm – 8pm Sat – Sun
Colchester
|The Spanked Puppy
|Pick up only
|Three Brothers Pizza
|Carry Out, Delivery, Curbside
|Vermont Bagel Company
|Carry Out
Craftsbury
|Craftsbury General Store
|Grocery, Deli, Carry-out, Curb-side pick-up, Delivery
Dorset
|Dorset Union Store
|Fresh food, frozen dinners, grocery items. Take Out, curbside, and delivery (5 mile radius).
Enosburg
|242 Texas BBQ
|Carry out, delivery for orders over $50 in ten mile radius
|Park Side Grill
|Carry Out
|The Phoenix House
|Carry Out
|West Enosburg Country Store
|Carry Out
Essex
|Cody’s Irish Pub
|Carry Out
|Railroad & Main
|Takeout, curbside pickup
Essex Junction
|Jules On the Green
|Carry Out,Curb Side,Delivery
|Martone’s Market and Cafe
|Take Out service until further notice. Curbside delivery with call ahead orders at (802) 878-8163 and prepayment. Our modified hours are now 7am-5pm.
Fair Haven
|Fair Haven Inn
|Carry Out
Fairlee
|LunchBox Deli and Cafe
|Take Out
Hinesburg
|Good Times Cafe
|Carry Out
|Hinesburgh Public House
|Carry Out
Hyde Park
|Fork and Gavel
|Take Out and curb side service
Jericho
|Jericho Center Country Store
|Carry Out, limited Delivery
|Mountain High Pizza Pie
|Carry Out
Killington
|Hops On The Hill
|Carry out food and Craft beer growlers
Ludlow
|Du Jour VT
|Carry Out
|Mojo Cafe
|Take Out
|The Killarney
|Take Out
Lyndonville
|The Pizza Man
|Full menu available. Info on website
|Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling Inn
|Take Out to anyone who would like a meal. It is a suggested donation of $4 for anyone 60 and over and a fee of $6 for anyone under 60. Call to order your meal at 626-8700, pick up is between 10:30 am, and 12:30 pm.
Manchester
|Bonnet & Main
|Take Out
|Cilantro
|Carry Out. Phone orders or walk up
|Depot Cafe
|Carry Out
|Gringo Jack’s
|Take out and curbside pick up
|Manchester Pizza & Grill
|Carry Out, Delivery & Curb Side
|Zoey’s Double Hex Restaurant
|Take Out and delivery in Manchester/Dorset area.
Middlebury
|Fire and Ice Restaurant
|4:30-8pm, Carry Out & curbside
|Green Peppers Restaurant
|Carry Out
Montgomery
|The Belfry
|Carry out, Delivery
Montpelier
|Buddy’s Famous
|Carry Out
Newport
|Hoagies
|Carry out, delivery
Northfield
|Depot Square Pizzeria
|Take Out and delivery 802-485-5500
Pawlet
|Barn Restaurant
|Carry out & Delivery
Poultney
|Tap’s Tavern
|Carry Out, Curb Side Service
Proctor
|Franklins
|Take Out and delivery
Randolph
|One Main Tap & Grill
|Carry Out
Richmond
|Papa Mckees
|Carry Out
Rutland
|Hop’n Moose at Rutland Beer Works
|Carry out, curbside
|Jill & Julie Catering
|Carry Out, Delivery & Curb Side
|Little Harrys
|Take Out
|Olympic Pizza
|Carry Out, Delivery & Curb Side Service
|Roots The Restaurant
|Carry Out and delivery
|Taso’s on Center
|Carry Out, Curb Side
Shelburne
|The Bearded Frog
|Takeout from 4pm-8pm, five days a week. Call (802) 985-9877
|Folino’s
|Full menu available for Take Out, plus limited time offer take and bake options
|La Villa Bistro
|Carry Out,Delivery
|Route 7 Liquor and Deli
|FULL MENU AVAILABLE!! We offer pickup, or delivery through Doordash.com
South Burlington
|Al’s French fries
|Pick up or delivery
|Burlington Bagel Bakery
|Carry Out
|Chicken Charlie’s
|Take-Out and Delivery. We will be able to deliver beer and wine as well!
|Dave’s Cosmic Subs
|OPEN for CARRY OUT and DELIVERY. Call ahead (802- 489-7827) and we can have your order ready for you!
|Leonardo’s Pizza
|Carry out and Delivery Pizza and Wings
|Pulcinella’s
|Carry Out
|The Bagel Place
|Breakfast takeout. Call ahead and online orders welcome. Open 7am to 2pm
South Hero
|Mckee’s Island Pub and Pizza
|Sunday thru Thursday 3pm to 8pm, take out or curb Friday and Saturday 1pm to 8pm
|Wally’s Place – Bagel & Deli
|Carry Out Breakfast and Lunch 6am-2pm Daily, Dinners Friday and Saturday 5-7pm
Springfield
|Springfield Diner
|Carry Out
St. Albans
|Bayside
|Pick up only
|Jeffs Maine Seafood
|Carry out curbside service
|Mill River Brewing, BBQ & Smokehouse
|Curb Side Takeout, Delivery
|Pie in the sky
|Pick up or delivery
|Nellies/la Casa Bar and Grill
|On line ordering carry out curbside delivery
|St. Albans Diner
|Pick up only
|Tatro’s Gourmet Soup & Sandwich
|Open Mon-Sat 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. Free delivery Mon-Fri 11:00a.m to 2:00p.m.
|Tim’s place
|Pickup or Local Delivery
|Twiggs Gastropub
|Carry Out, Delivery, Curb Side
|Warners Snack Bar
|Pick up and curbside delivery
St. Johnsbury
|Kingdom Taproom and Table
|Check web sight for offerings
Stowe
|Butler’s Pantry
|Take Out
|Cafe on Main
|Take Out
|Edelweiss Mountain Deli
|Pick up and delivery
|Idletyme Brewing
|Carry out, Curbside and Delivery
|Over the Wall
|Take Out
|Ranch Camp
|Take Out, curbside available
|Salute
|Take Out, curbside, and delivery
|Stowe Sandwich Company
|Online ordering for take-out only and GrubHub ordering available for take-out or delivery
|Stoweflake Resort
|Charlie B’s Pub Take Out and curbside 12pm-8pm
|Sushi Yoshi Stowe
|Take Out and delivery
|Rimrocks Mountain Tavern
|Take Out
|Trattoria La Festa
|Take Out
Vergennes
|The Black Sheep Bistro
|Carry Out
|Park Squeeze
|Carry Out
Waitsfield
|Village Grocery
|Take Out
|Hyde Away Inn
|To go menu available on website
Wallingford
|Sals South
|Take Out
Waterbury
|K.C.Bagel
|Carry Out
Westminster
|Allen Brothers Farm Market
|Open 5:30 am til 9:00 pm Offering Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner meals to go
Williston
|Asian Bistro
|Carry Out
|Chefs Corner Cafe and Bakery
|Limited menu still available. Take Out, curbside pickup and deliveries with a 2 hour advance notice all available.
|The Scale
|Carry Out, delivery 3.5 mile radius
Windsor
|Harpoon Brewery
|Carry Out or Curbside pick up.
Winooski
|Chicks Market
|Take out
|Jr’s Original
|Take Out and delivery
|Papa Franks
|Take Out and delivery available noon through 8.p.m Monday through Saturday. Delivery.com is delivery service
|Sneakers Bistro
|Take-Out, Curbside Service
Vergennes
|3 Squares Cafe
|Take Out