Closings
There are currently 78 active closings. Click for more details.

Local Vermont Restaurants

Local Vermont Restaurants

Bakersfield

Bakersfield Village Market & DeliCarry Out

Barre

Asian GourmetCarry Out. Call (802) 477-7828
Espresso BuenoCarry Out
Exile On Main StreetOrder over the phone or through Facebook, Pick up at the store or we ship our product daily.
Delicate DecadenceTake Out, delivery and curbside — normal operating hours
Ladder 1 GrillTake Out, curbside pick up and delivery.
Quarry Kitchen & SpiritsLocal Delivery, Take Out, Curbside
Mister Z’sCarry Out

Beecher Falls

Quechee FarmsOpen for Takeout. Call 802-266-3663

Bellows Falls

Athens PizzaCarry out, delivery, online ordering available

Bennington

The Loose Cannon CafeTake-out and pick-up

Bethel

Cockadoodle Pizza CafeTake Out available

Bloomfield

Debanville’s General Store and CafeOpen for all convenience items and takeout foods! Call to order 802-962-5525

Brattleboro

Blue MooseBlue Moose Dinner To-Go
Coopers Coop on the AvenueCarry out deli. Hot foods. Beer wine and soda

Burlington

August FirstTake Out. Pastry platters and large orders can be delivered with some restrictions. Call 802-540-0060
Barrio BakeryCarry Out and curbside pick-up
Big Daddy’s PizzaCarry Out,Delivery
Butch + BabesDelivery and Take Out
Burlington Bagel BakeryCarry Out
Deep City/Foam BrewersPlease call for today’s offerings at 802-399-2511. Foam Brewers is also open offering canned beer and growler fill ups!
Folino’sFull menu available, plus limited time offer take and bake meals, delivery available in Burlington only
The Great Northern & Zero GravityTake-out only. Offering to-go food and beer from 11:30 until 9 every day of the week.
Leonardo’s PizzaCarry out and Delivery Pizza and Wings
New World TortillaCarry Out
Myer’s BagelsTake Out, please visit our site for menu details and call to place your orders at 802-863-5013.
Red Onion DeliStill offering take out
St Paul Street GastrogrubDelivery and Take Out
Willow’s BagelsOnline ordering, take-out, curbside pickup, delivery currently in the works

Cambridge

Angelina’s PizzaCarry Out

Canaan

Timeout Tavern at the NorthlandOpen for Take Out and Delivery Thursday, Friday and Saturday! Call for our Daily Special 802-266-3988

Castleton

3rd Place PizzaCarry Out, Delivery, Curb Side

Chester

MacLaomainn’s Scottish PubCarry Out or Curbside 4pm-8pm Mon -Fri, 1pm – 8pm Sat – Sun

Colchester

The Spanked PuppyPick up only
Three Brothers PizzaCarry Out, Delivery, Curbside
Vermont Bagel CompanyCarry Out

Craftsbury

Craftsbury General StoreGrocery, Deli, Carry-out, Curb-side pick-up, Delivery

Dorset

Dorset Union StoreFresh food, frozen dinners, grocery items. Take Out, curbside, and delivery (5 mile radius).

Enosburg

242 Texas BBQCarry out, delivery for orders over $50 in ten mile radius
Park Side GrillCarry Out
The Phoenix HouseCarry Out
West Enosburg Country StoreCarry Out

Essex

Cody’s Irish PubCarry Out
Railroad & MainTakeout, curbside pickup

Essex Junction

Jules On the GreenCarry Out,Curb Side,Delivery
Martone’s Market and CafeTake Out service until further notice. Curbside delivery with call ahead orders at (802) 878-8163 and prepayment. Our modified hours are now 7am-5pm.

Fair Haven

Fair Haven InnCarry Out

Fairlee

LunchBox Deli and CafeTake Out

Hinesburg

Good Times CafeCarry Out
Hinesburgh Public HouseCarry Out

Hyde Park

Fork and GavelTake Out and curb side service

Jericho

Jericho Center Country StoreCarry Out, limited Delivery
Mountain High Pizza PieCarry Out

Killington

Hops On The HillCarry out food and Craft beer growlers

Ludlow

Du Jour VTCarry Out
Mojo CafeTake Out
The KillarneyTake Out

Lyndonville

The Pizza ManFull menu available. Info on website
Lyndon Area Meal Site at the Darling InnTake Out to anyone who would like a meal. It is a suggested donation of $4 for anyone 60 and over and a fee of $6 for anyone under 60. Call to order your meal at 626-8700, pick up is between 10:30 am, and 12:30 pm.

Manchester

Bonnet & MainTake Out
CilantroCarry Out. Phone orders or walk up
Depot CafeCarry Out
Gringo Jack’sTake out and curbside pick up
Manchester Pizza & GrillCarry Out, Delivery & Curb Side
Zoey’s Double Hex RestaurantTake Out and delivery in Manchester/Dorset area.

Middlebury

Fire and Ice Restaurant4:30-8pm, Carry Out & curbside
Green Peppers RestaurantCarry Out

Montgomery

The BelfryCarry out, Delivery

Montpelier

Buddy’s FamousCarry Out

Newport

HoagiesCarry out, delivery

Northfield

Depot Square PizzeriaTake Out and delivery 802-485-5500

Pawlet

Barn RestaurantCarry out & Delivery

Poultney

Tap’s TavernCarry Out, Curb Side Service

Proctor

FranklinsTake Out and delivery

Randolph

One Main Tap & GrillCarry Out

Richmond

Papa MckeesCarry Out

Rutland

Hop’n Moose at Rutland Beer WorksCarry out, curbside
Jill & Julie CateringCarry Out, Delivery & Curb Side
Little HarrysTake Out
Olympic PizzaCarry Out, Delivery & Curb Side Service
Roots The RestaurantCarry Out and delivery
Taso’s on CenterCarry Out, Curb Side

Shelburne

The Bearded FrogTakeout from 4pm-8pm, five days a week. Call (802) 985-9877
Folino’sFull menu available for Take Out, plus limited time offer take and bake options
La Villa BistroCarry Out,Delivery
Route 7 Liquor and DeliFULL MENU AVAILABLE!! We offer pickup, or delivery through Doordash.com

South Burlington

Al’s French friesPick up or delivery
Burlington Bagel BakeryCarry Out
Chicken Charlie’sTake-Out and Delivery. We will be able to deliver beer and wine as well!
Dave’s Cosmic SubsOPEN for CARRY OUT and DELIVERY. Call ahead (802- 489-7827) and we can have your order ready for you!
Leonardo’s PizzaCarry out and Delivery Pizza and Wings
Pulcinella’sCarry Out
The Bagel PlaceBreakfast takeout. Call ahead and online orders welcome. Open 7am to 2pm

South Hero

Mckee’s Island Pub and PizzaSunday thru Thursday 3pm to 8pm, take out or curb Friday and Saturday 1pm to 8pm
Wally’s Place – Bagel & DeliCarry Out Breakfast and Lunch 6am-2pm Daily, Dinners Friday and Saturday 5-7pm

Springfield

Springfield DinerCarry Out

St. Albans

BaysidePick up only
Jeffs Maine SeafoodCarry out curbside service
Mill River Brewing, BBQ & SmokehouseCurb Side Takeout, Delivery
Pie in the skyPick up or delivery
Nellies/la Casa Bar and GrillOn line ordering carry out curbside delivery
St. Albans DinerPick up only
Tatro’s Gourmet Soup & SandwichOpen Mon-Sat 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. Free delivery Mon-Fri 11:00a.m to 2:00p.m.
Tim’s placePickup or Local Delivery
Twiggs GastropubCarry Out, Delivery, Curb Side
Warners Snack BarPick up and curbside delivery

St. Johnsbury

Kingdom Taproom and TableCheck web sight for offerings

Stowe

Butler’s PantryTake Out
Cafe on MainTake Out
Edelweiss Mountain DeliPick up and delivery
Idletyme BrewingCarry out, Curbside and Delivery
Over the WallTake Out
Ranch CampTake Out, curbside available
SaluteTake Out, curbside, and delivery
Stowe Sandwich CompanyOnline ordering for take-out only and GrubHub ordering available for take-out or delivery
Stoweflake ResortCharlie B’s Pub Take Out and curbside 12pm-8pm
Sushi Yoshi StoweTake Out and delivery
Rimrocks Mountain TavernTake Out
Trattoria La FestaTake Out

Vergennes

The Black Sheep BistroCarry Out
Park SqueezeCarry Out

Waitsfield

Village GroceryTake Out
Hyde Away InnTo go menu available on website

Wallingford

Sals SouthTake Out

Waterbury

K.C.BagelCarry Out

Westminster

Allen Brothers Farm MarketOpen 5:30 am til 9:00 pm Offering Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner meals to go

Williston

Asian BistroCarry Out
Chefs Corner Cafe and BakeryLimited menu still available. Take Out, curbside pickup and deliveries with a 2 hour advance notice all available.
The ScaleCarry Out, delivery 3.5 mile radius

Windsor

Harpoon BreweryCarry Out or Curbside pick up.

Winooski

Chicks MarketTake out
Jr’s OriginalTake Out and delivery
Papa FranksTake Out and delivery available noon through 8.p.m Monday through Saturday. Delivery.com is delivery service
Sneakers BistroTake-Out, Curbside Service

Vergennes

3 Squares CafeTake Out